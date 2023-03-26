Business

Price hikes loom as MTN sheds Eskom

Company installs solar power, batteries and generators at base stations to ensure network availability during load-shedding

26 March 2023 - 08:09 THABISO MOCHIKO

MTN will temporarily halt building new network sites and rolling out 5G to focus on installing back-up power, with the costs resulting in higher data and voice prices for consumers. 

“We are building infrastructure to enable us to self-provision” electricity, MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi said in an interview this week.  ..

