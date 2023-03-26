The Reserve Bank is expected to lift the repo rate 25bp, raising the likelihood of forced home sales by stressed mortgage clients.
BP Southern Africa’s decision to quit the aviation fuel business in South Africa appears to have caused little panic at major airports, with Cape Town International finding alternative suppliers and PetroSA saying it plans to help to fill the gap.
The British oil and gas giant — which stopped operating at Cape Town International at the end of January — will now also end its operations at George Airport, East London Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport. PetroSA says it has already signed lease agreements at George and East London airports...
PetroSA wants to seize jet fuel gap left by BP
British multinational says decision is ‘strategic’, but will not say if SA’s close links to Russia are the real cause
