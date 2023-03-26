Business

JSE to look into RCL after activist’s complaint

BL Premium
26 March 2023 - 07:35 THABISO MOCHIKO

The JSE is looking into a complaint by shareholder activist Albie Cilliers against RCL Foods after he accused the company, which owns brands such as Selati sugar, Nola mayonnaise, and 5 Star maize meal, of lying about the events and the purpose of the share buy option that he exercised. 

In an unusually strongly worded Sens announcement on Monday, RCL accused Cilliers of unfairly profiting by exercising his appraisal rights and abusing the process. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.