The Reserve Bank is expected to lift the repo rate 25bp, raising the likelihood of forced home sales by stressed mortgage clients.
We might be heading towards a replay of Pretoria's failure to arrest Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir, writes Sam Mkokeli
Heinrich Visser is a corporate laughter coach
The JSE is looking into a complaint by shareholder activist Albie Cilliers against RCL Foods after he accused the company, which owns brands such as Selati sugar, Nola mayonnaise, and 5 Star maize meal, of lying about the events and the purpose of the share buy option that he exercised.
In an unusually strongly worded Sens announcement on Monday, RCL accused Cilliers of unfairly profiting by exercising his appraisal rights and abusing the process. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE to look into RCL after activist’s complaint
The JSE is looking into a complaint by shareholder activist Albie Cilliers against RCL Foods after he accused the company, which owns brands such as Selati sugar, Nola mayonnaise, and 5 Star maize meal, of lying about the events and the purpose of the share buy option that he exercised.
In an unusually strongly worded Sens announcement on Monday, RCL accused Cilliers of unfairly profiting by exercising his appraisal rights and abusing the process. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.