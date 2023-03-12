Big business is at the end of its tether over government dysfunction.
Walmart's online subscription service is narrowing the gap with Amazon.com in a key demographic: affluent shoppers.
Launched in 2020 as a competitor to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is resonating with higher-income households eager to fend off inflation. At $98 a year, Walmart+ costs $41 less than Prime and offers many of the same perks, such as shipping discounts and video streaming. Walmart’s subscription service also has benefits Amazon can’t match, including discounted fuel at petrol stations around the US...
Walmart chips away at Amazon’s lead in a key area: wealthy online shoppers
