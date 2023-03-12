Business

PetroSA to boost grid with gas-fired generators

SOE has leftover ‘tail gas’ that could produce 180MW for seven years

BL Premium
12 March 2023 - 06:28

State-owned oil and gas company PetroSA plans to build a network of gas-fired electricity plants that it believes could feed 180MW into the grid for up to seven years.

This is part of PetroSA’s turnaround strategy following years of governance, financial and operational challenges...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.