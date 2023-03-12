Big business is at the end of its tether over government dysfunction.
This week was confirmation that, politically, Cyril Ramaphosa is done, writes Sam Mkokeli
Beneliza Noarises is a seagoing quality controller for Erongo Marine
State-owned oil and gas company PetroSA plans to build a network of gas-fired electricity plants that it believes could feed 180MW into the grid for up to seven years.
This is part of PetroSA’s turnaround strategy following years of governance, financial and operational challenges...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PetroSA to boost grid with gas-fired generators
SOE has leftover ‘tail gas’ that could produce 180MW for seven years
State-owned oil and gas company PetroSA plans to build a network of gas-fired electricity plants that it believes could feed 180MW into the grid for up to seven years.
This is part of PetroSA’s turnaround strategy following years of governance, financial and operational challenges...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.