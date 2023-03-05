Households and businesses are borrowing to invest in alternatives as load-shedding bites
The story of the vessel's demise haunts me as I watch South Africa's economic decline, as a consequence of political failings
Jonathan Ayache is the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline
To get an idea of how many people are back in the office, check the water coolers.
The amount of water dispensed in machines sold by Bevi — a Boston start-up that provides internet-connected coolers to more than 5,000 businesses across the US — mirrors the office occupancy rates tracked by security firm Kastle Systems throughout the pandemic...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Water coolers become return-to-office yardstick
‘The amount of water people drink turns out to be a good indicator of how much time they’re spending in the office’
To get an idea of how many people are back in the office, check the water coolers.
The amount of water dispensed in machines sold by Bevi — a Boston start-up that provides internet-connected coolers to more than 5,000 businesses across the US — mirrors the office occupancy rates tracked by security firm Kastle Systems throughout the pandemic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.