French bank tries to tally whether it’s helping or hurting society

Indicator is a novel step in the growing debate about whether companies should think beyond shareholders

05 March 2023 - 06:42 Alexandre Rajbhandari

A French bank is trying to work out whether its business is helping or hurting society with an indicator that translates its extra-financial performance in monetary terms.

Credit Mutuel Arkea, which unveiled its full-year earnings this week, published an indicator that reflects the positive and negative impact of its financing activities on society, such as job creation on the positive ledger and carbon emissions as a negative...

