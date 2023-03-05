Households and businesses are borrowing to invest in alternatives as load-shedding bites
A French bank is trying to work out whether its business is helping or hurting society with an indicator that translates its extra-financial performance in monetary terms.
Credit Mutuel Arkea, which unveiled its full-year earnings this week, published an indicator that reflects the positive and negative impact of its financing activities on society, such as job creation on the positive ledger and carbon emissions as a negative...
French bank tries to tally whether it’s helping or hurting society
Indicator is a novel step in the growing debate about whether companies should think beyond shareholders
