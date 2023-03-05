Households and businesses are borrowing to invest in alternatives as load-shedding bites
The story of the vessel's demise haunts me as I watch South Africa's economic decline, as a consequence of political failings
Jonathan Ayache is the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline
Cosatu demanded this week that Massmart reinstate about 400 Makro employees that the company said were dismissed for unlawful conduct during a strike by the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu).
Massmart said on Thursday that their dismissal followed a fair disciplinary procedure after certain employees participated in unlawful picketing action late last year. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cosatu takes on Massmart over firings
Cosatu says Massmart’s conduct left it with no option but to mobilise members
Cosatu demanded this week that Massmart reinstate about 400 Makro employees that the company said were dismissed for unlawful conduct during a strike by the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu).
Massmart said on Thursday that their dismissal followed a fair disciplinary procedure after certain employees participated in unlawful picketing action late last year. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.