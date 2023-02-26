Business

Blue Label has contract solution to power crisis

Blue Label says it will offer energy-generation systems on contract and innovative projects and services via Cell C

26 February 2023 - 08:51 THABISO MOCHIKO

Blue Label Telecoms plans to sell inverters and generators on contract as the country grapples with blackouts. 

The company, which sells virtual prepaid electricity, airtime vouchers and event and bus tickets, as well as providing fintech services, will use the same mobile-handset subsidised model used by cellphone network operators...

