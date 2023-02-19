Business

Portugal to end golden visa programme after surge in home prices

19 February 2023 - 08:54 Henrique Almeida

Portugal will end its golden visa programme for new foreign property buyers as it tries to address the lack of affordable housing in one of Western Europe’s poorest economies.

To fight real estate speculation, Portugal will “eliminate the issuance of new golden visas”, prime minister António Costa said this week...

