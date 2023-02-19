Business

Bolt aims to boost security on rides

E-hailing boss launches charm offensive with regulators, plans growth in SA

19 February 2023 - 08:50

Global e-hailing company Bolt   is introducing increased safety measures in response to concerns from local drivers and customers over safety issues with its service.

Bolt president Jevgeni Kabanov said the company   hoped to leverage its tech capabilities to respond to security concerns of South  African customers after reports of robberies and rapes during Bolt rides...

