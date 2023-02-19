As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work ...
This week’s budget speech is likely to deliver new incentives for the installation of solar power in homes and businesses, and further fuel the boom in an industry that has seen thousands of homeowners install rooftop panels.
Yet some say tax incentives for households will be hard to implement and the focus should instead be on lowering import duties on solar panels, batteries and inverters to cut the cost for consumers. ..
Blazing solar set for some cooling tax relief
Some say the former will be difficult for Sars to implement and manage, while others believe the mechanism will work, based on successes elsewhere
