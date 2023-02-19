As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work ...
Unathi Kamlana, commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which this week cancelled the licence of alternative exchange ZAR X, denies the regulatory environment is hostile to small exchanges trying to compete in a space dominated by the JSE.
“We think we have a sufficiently enabling regulatory environment. There are areas we could consider further to open up and enhance, but we don't think right now what holds back the success of the additional exchanges is the rigidity of the regulatory framework.”..
NEWSMAKER
A fine line between licence and chaos
FSCA head Unathi Kamlana denies regulatory framework too tough for small exchanges
