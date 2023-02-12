Business

Putting dampers on the cannabis business

Health regulator's classification has set back growth, say industry insiders. But the president says urgent work was being finalised by government to create an enabling environment

BL Premium
12 February 2023 - 07:20

The health regulator has been slammed for hindering growth in the cannabis industry after it classified a cannabis oil compound as a prescription medicine, and some in the sector say slow regulatory reform is also holding back progress.

“We've moved backwards because now they are saying even the non-psychoactive cannabinoids are schedule 6, which makes zero sense and is outside what's happening globally,”  said Gabriel Theron, CEO and founder of Cilo Cybin said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.