Putting dampers on the cannabis business
Health regulator's classification has set back growth, say industry insiders. But the president says urgent work was being finalised by government to create an enabling environment
The health regulator has been slammed for hindering growth in the cannabis industry after it classified a cannabis oil compound as a prescription medicine, and some in the sector say slow regulatory reform is also holding back progress.
“We've moved backwards because now they are saying even the non-psychoactive cannabinoids are schedule 6, which makes zero sense and is outside what's happening globally,” said Gabriel Theron, CEO and founder of Cilo Cybin said...
