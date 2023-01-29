Business

UK’s petrol and diesel sales eroded as electric vehicles make inroads

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 06:55 Asad Zulfiqar

Surging electric vehicle sales are darkening the outlook for road fuel demand in the UK.

The nation’s automakers reported their worst overall sales year in three decades in 2022, but electric vehicles bucked the trend with shipments surging 40% from a year earlier. That drove up their share of the new-car market to 17% from 12%, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.