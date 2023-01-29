Poultry group Astral wants the government to remove VAT (VAT) on chicken amid crippling load-shedding, which it warns is placing food security at risk.
Imagine school kids getting tested on a subject that, until now, would have got them kicked out of class.
Johan Gerber is the MD of Supercare Services Group.
After three years of suspended production, PetroSA is on the cusp of releasing a request for proposals (RFP) to finance and implement the restoration of its gas loop and liquids refinery and flow assistance oil platform in Mossel Bay to full production levels.
The entity plans to use the two facilities in the Western Cape to process gas and condensate, with a long-term feedstock solution under development to supply feedstock at production capacity from 2027. Production at the facilities was suspended in 2020 due to feedstock challenges...
PetroSA seeks partners to help it back to full production
Some say private sector should be given chance to participate
