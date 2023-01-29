Business

PetroSA seeks partners to help it back to full production

Some say private sector should be given chance to participate

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 06:44

After three years of suspended production, PetroSA is on the cusp of releasing a request for proposals (RFP) to finance and implement the restoration of its gas loop and liquids refinery and flow assistance oil platform in Mossel Bay to full production levels.

The entity plans to use the two facilities in the Western Cape to process gas and condensate, with a long-term feedstock solution under development to supply feedstock at production capacity from 2027. Production at the facilities was suspended in 2020 due to feedstock challenges...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.