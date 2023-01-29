Business

Huge fines for JSE-listed firms that ignore employment equity targets

Labour department gears up to crack the whip on transformation in the workplace

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 07:19

JSE-listed companies will be slapped with a minimum penalty of R1.5m if found to not be complaint with employment equity targets, an official of the department of employment and labour has said.

Fikiswa Mncanca-Bede, the department’s chief director for statutory and advocacy services, told businesses and employment consultants on Friday that the department would be revisiting JSE-listed companies during the first quarter of the year to monitor compliance with the Employment Equity Act five years after approving their plans...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.