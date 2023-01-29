Poultry group Astral wants the government to remove VAT (VAT) on chicken amid crippling load-shedding, which it warns is placing food security at risk.
JSE-listed companies will be slapped with a minimum penalty of R1.5m if found to not be complaint with employment equity targets, an official of the department of employment and labour has said.
Fikiswa Mncanca-Bede, the department’s chief director for statutory and advocacy services, told businesses and employment consultants on Friday that the department would be revisiting JSE-listed companies during the first quarter of the year to monitor compliance with the Employment Equity Act five years after approving their plans...
Huge fines for JSE-listed firms that ignore employment equity targets
Labour department gears up to crack the whip on transformation in the workplace
