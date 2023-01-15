Business

The outspoken CEO is a rapidly dying breed

The brief era of corporate outspokenness appears to have run its course

15 January 2023 - 07:48 Beth Kowitt

In the past five years, US companies and their CEOs have made public statements opposing restrictions on voting rights and supporting stricter gun control.

They’ve opposed legislation prohibiting transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity and lobbied for same-sex marriage rights...

