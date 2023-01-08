Dubai kicked off the new year by scrapping a 30% tax on alcohol sales and making liquor licences free in an apparent move to bolster its status as the Middle East’s leading business and tourism hub.
The Land Bank plans to stick to its New Year’s resolution to pay down its staggering debt, saying it has reduced it by another R3bn in the past seven months.
However, the progress is not fast enough for some creditors as the bank’s default drags into another year. It received a R7bn bailout from the National Treasury in 2021, with R1bn tranches coming this year and in 2024...
Land Bank ‘aims to sort out debt this year’
But creditors unhappy with progress
