Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities
Heavily compromised party leaders would be threatened by a too-clean president, writes Sam Mkokeli
Mantsi Moiloa is director of strategy consulting at property services company Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL
Cloud computing is revolutionising moviemaking, with major technological advances enabling production techniques that were not possible three years ago.
It also means outposts such as South Africa will become part of a move towards film production’s globalisation, as international collaboration becomes achievable on a scale not possible before...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How tech is putting filmmakers on cloud nine
With cloud computing, the sky’s the limit for the movie industry
Cloud computing is revolutionising moviemaking, with major technological advances enabling production techniques that were not possible three years ago.
It also means outposts such as South Africa will become part of a move towards film production’s globalisation, as international collaboration becomes achievable on a scale not possible before...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.