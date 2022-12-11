Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities
Heavily compromised party leaders would be threatened by a too-clean president, writes Sam Mkokeli
Mantsi Moiloa is director of strategy consulting at property services company Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL
Businessman Aubrey Tau, founder of DStv channel Moja Love, plans to list his business on the JSE in the next two years. He also intends diversifying into new ventures, such as the pre-owned vehicle market and food industry.
Tau, who established Siyaya TV, which owns Moja Love, said: “We spend a lot of time shooting (Moja Love shows) in the townships and this has exposed us to some business opportunities that we want to explore. People have old cars in their yards that they don’t know what to do with. All they need is a platform from which to trade.” ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How one man’s love for broadcasting could see others prosper
Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities
Businessman Aubrey Tau, founder of DStv channel Moja Love, plans to list his business on the JSE in the next two years. He also intends diversifying into new ventures, such as the pre-owned vehicle market and food industry.
Tau, who established Siyaya TV, which owns Moja Love, said: “We spend a lot of time shooting (Moja Love shows) in the townships and this has exposed us to some business opportunities that we want to explore. People have old cars in their yards that they don’t know what to do with. All they need is a platform from which to trade.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.