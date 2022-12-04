Retail billionaire Christo Wiese has urged the government to stick to its economic reform programme as uncertainty intensified on Friday about the future of embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Time is up for Ramaphosa and the ANC, get ready for coalition politics.
A genuine onboarding process, with recruits properly integrated into an organisation, can ensure that they begin their time on a positive note.
Netflix’s turnaround plan is winning over investors, who have turned one of the worst-performing stocks early this year into one of the best in the second half.
The catalyst for the comeback has been the streaming company’s introduction of a lower-priced, advertising-supported subscription tier, which is expected to help it attract new customers and retain old ones. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Netflix strategy shift spurs worst-to-best comeback for stock
New low-cost subscription tier a lifeline for streaming service
Netflix’s turnaround plan is winning over investors, who have turned one of the worst-performing stocks early this year into one of the best in the second half.
The catalyst for the comeback has been the streaming company’s introduction of a lower-priced, advertising-supported subscription tier, which is expected to help it attract new customers and retain old ones. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.