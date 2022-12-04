Business

‘Look after the agri sector or SA will be in serious trouble’

Christo van der Rheede, executive director of Agri SA, has painted a bleak picture after Transnet hinted at rail freight tariff increases

04 December 2022 - 07:56 Chris Barron

Imposing higher rail freight tariffs on agriculture would have a devastating impact on a sector reeling from soaring input costs and would compromise food security, says Christo van der Rheede, executive director of Agri SA.

His comment comes after Transnet CEO Portia Derby hinted at a tariff hike in parliament last week...

