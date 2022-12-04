Retail billionaire Christo Wiese has urged the government to stick to its economic reform programme as uncertainty intensified on Friday about the future of embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Imposing higher rail freight tariffs on agriculture would have a devastating impact on a sector reeling from soaring input costs and would compromise food security, says Christo van der Rheede, executive director of Agri SA.
His comment comes after Transnet CEO Portia Derby hinted at a tariff hike in parliament last week...
Newsmaker
‘Look after the agri sector or SA will be in serious trouble’
Christo van der Rheede, executive director of Agri SA, has painted a bleak picture after Transnet hinted at rail freight tariff increases
