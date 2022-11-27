With interest rates up and consumer spending down, things are not looking good for the retail sector.
South African businesses have been slow to explore the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), says secretary-general Wamkele Mene.
“The uptake has been slow, I think partly because of Covid-19, but also my own sense is that South African businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach to see if this thing is going to work,” he told Business Times on the sidelines this week of the AU's extraordinary summit on industrialisation and the AfCFTA in Niamey, Niger...
SA businesses cautious over Africa free trade pact
The scope for benefits is wide, the potential for good returns on investment is high, says AfCFTA secretary-general Wamkele Mene
