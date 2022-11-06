Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
We’ll keep domestic focus, says state pension fund
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), which manages R2.29-trillion in pensions and other benefits on behalf of public servants, has defended its asset allocation strategy which predominantly exposes it to the domestic market.
Speaking to Business Times after a presentation of the GEPF’s 2022 integrated annual report this week, principal executive officer Musa Mabesa said the strategy had worked at absorbing economic shocks and had proven resilient in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and the pandemic. “I know there are calls for us to go into foreign investments, but we do not panic with our strategy. The home bias worked for us. We saw the global economic crisis, markets crashed globally but SA and the fund survived that. We saw a dip in our assets, but we actually survived it because of the bias towards South Africa and the way we split the asset allocation,” he said...
