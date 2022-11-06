×

Business

Obituary

Nelisiwe Magubane: the creator and driver of SA’s renewable energy programme

One of the first black women electrical engineers in the country, she knew how to get things done

06 November 2022 - 07:36 Chris Barron

Nelisiwe Magubane, who has died at the age of 56, was one of the first black women electrical engineers in South Africa. As director-general of the department of energy, she established and drove the country’s renewable energy programme. 

Magubane had a thorough understanding of the electricity supply industry and what South Africa required from it...

