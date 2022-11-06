Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
Nelisiwe Magubane, who has died at the age of 56, was one of the first black women electrical engineers in South Africa. As director-general of the department of energy, she established and drove the country’s renewable energy programme.
Magubane had a thorough understanding of the electricity supply industry and what South Africa required from it...
Obituary
Nelisiwe Magubane: the creator and driver of SA’s renewable energy programme
One of the first black women electrical engineers in the country, she knew how to get things done
