×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Kganyago stands firm on Bank’s mandate

SARB governor rejects calls to include job creation and growth in policies

BL Premium
06 November 2022 - 08:47

Less than two months before ANC delegates meet to elect new leaders, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has rejected calls — including from a section of the ANC — for the bank to expand its mandate to include job creation and growth.

“Employment and growth are both limited by factors that are beyond the reach of the central bank’s tool set. The best chance we have with monetary policy to get faster, more job-rich growth is to maintain our focus on price stability with flexible inflation targeting − a proven framework,” Kganyago said at a public lecture at the University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.