Business

Deputy DG denies Treasury presented ‘austerity budget’

BL Premium
06 November 2022 - 07:49 GERSHWIN WANNEBURG

Treasury officials on Friday defended the medium-term budget from accusations that fiscal consolidation was hurting core public services, and that the government did not provide enough for households in need.

A delegation led by acting director-general Ismail Momoniat briefed parliament’s joint standing committee on finance and select committee on finance to respond to submissions received by the legislature on the revised fiscal framework. ..

