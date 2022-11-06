Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
There’s a belief permeating the business and professional sectors: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be a more decisive president in his second term. He will have little to lose, so making decisions ...
Nicole Roos is Nestlé’s MD for the Eastern and Southern Africa region.
Treasury officials on Friday defended the medium-term budget from accusations that fiscal consolidation was hurting core public services, and that the government did not provide enough for households in need.
A delegation led by acting director-general Ismail Momoniat briefed parliament’s joint standing committee on finance and select committee on finance to respond to submissions received by the legislature on the revised fiscal framework. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Deputy DG denies Treasury presented ‘austerity budget’
Treasury officials on Friday defended the medium-term budget from accusations that fiscal consolidation was hurting core public services, and that the government did not provide enough for households in need.
A delegation led by acting director-general Ismail Momoniat briefed parliament’s joint standing committee on finance and select committee on finance to respond to submissions received by the legislature on the revised fiscal framework. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.