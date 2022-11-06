×

Business

Brit fans face Heathrow chaos on eve of World Cup

06 November 2022 - 08:53 Reuters

Hundreds of workers at London’s Heathrow airport will walk out in the run-up to the Soccer World Cup this month over demands for better pay, a British union said on Friday.

Unite said 700 workers involved in ground handling, airside transport and cargo, and employed by airport services companies Dnata and Menzies Aviation, will strike for three days from November 18...

