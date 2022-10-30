×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Recycling phones just a call away

GSMA in push to curb effect that dumping of devices has on environment

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 07:12 Thabiso Mochiko

Advocacy group GSMA, which represents mobile network operators across the world, will accelerate its push for recycling and reuse of cellphone materials as well as for manufacturers to extend the life cycle of handsets. 

The average lifespan of mobile handsets, especially smartphones, is three to seven years, depending on the brand. Consumers typically replace their phones after two to three years when their contracts expire, as new models are introduced with more advanced applications. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.