Analysts and cane growers warn of renewed unrest if sugar giant folds, jeopardising the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people
I can imagine newly minted Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi excitedly running around when it was announced that e-tolls would effectively be scrapped.
Ethel Ramos is the MD of Avatar PR.
The Chromebook, a low-cost laptop format using Google's Chrome operating system and aimed largely at the education sector, is about to break into the mainstream.
This week, the world’s leading computer manufacturer, Lenovo, announced its first Chromebook designed for gaming. This follows Acer unveiling its first gaming Chromebook two weeks ago, with Asus also introducing a machine for this segment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Chromebooks go for gamers as PC market shrinks
Move opens a new front in the battle for market share with Windows laptops
The Chromebook, a low-cost laptop format using Google's Chrome operating system and aimed largely at the education sector, is about to break into the mainstream.
This week, the world’s leading computer manufacturer, Lenovo, announced its first Chromebook designed for gaming. This follows Acer unveiling its first gaming Chromebook two weeks ago, with Asus also introducing a machine for this segment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.