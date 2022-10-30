×

Business

‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk begins Twitter tenure with firings

30 October 2022 - 07:15 Reuters

Elon Musk has taken ownership of Twitter with brutal efficiency, firing top executives immediately but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

“The bird is freed,” he tweeted after he completed his $44bn (about R790bn) acquisition this week, referencing Twitter's bird logo in an apparent nod to his desire to see the company have fewer limits on content that can be posted...

