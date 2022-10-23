×

UK bond traders have a warning for Conservatives choosing new PM

Unorthodox policies are not welcome, they say

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 07:52 Alice Gledhill and Constantine Courcoulas

Traders in UK government bonds helped topple Liz Truss. Now they’re setting their sights on their next goal: ensuring her successor will stick to the fiscal discipline required to shore up the country’s fragile finances.

If word gets out the Conservative Party is considering a new prime minister who embraces fiscal largesse or any other unorthodox position, the market reaction, they warn, will be as swift and severe as the wild four-week rout that followed Truss’s ill-fated proposal to slash taxes and boost spending...

