Ubank staff worried African Bank will cut jobs

Merger of the two banks is before the competition authorities

23 October 2022 - 07:50

With the merger between Ubank and African Bank now before the competition authorities for approval, Ubank employees have raised concerns about the possibility of job cuts. 

Two months ago African Bank was named the successful bidder to acquire most of Ubank’s assets and liabilities and take on its employees as a going concern after Ubank was placed into curatorship in May. Ubank has its roots in servicing customers in mining towns and was previously known as Teba Bank...

