×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Soaring cost of full fry-up puts Brits off their breakfast

Rampant food price inflation is chipping away at household budgets

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 07:14 Katie Linsell and Leonid Bershidsky

A full-English fry-up is now 20% more expensive than a year ago — a stark example of how rampant food price inflation is chipping away at household budgets.

Just a day after Britain’s inflation level hit double digits once more, the latest Bloomberg breakfast index shows how every ingredient is now much more costly than a year ago...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.