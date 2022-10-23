Soaring cost of full fry-up puts Brits off their breakfast

Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country.
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, says the ban on US-based management consultancy Bain & Co doing business with the government must remain until there is full ...
JD Mostert is the business manager of 5FM and Good Hope FM.
A full-English fry-up is now 20% more expensive than a year ago — a stark example of how rampant food price inflation is chipping away at household budgets.
Just a day after Britain’s inflation level hit double digits once more, the latest Bloomberg breakfast index shows how every ingredient is now much more costly than a year ago...
