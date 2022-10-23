×

Global giants connect cloud regions in SA

Microsoft Azure and Oracle aim to make use of multiple clouds simpler

23 October 2022 - 07:43 Arthur Goldstuck

After a flurry of recent announcements of global cloud giants arriving in South Africa, the race took a new turn this week when two of the major players announced they would team up.

Microsoft Azure and Oracle, respectively the second and fifth biggest cloud providers in the world, have launched an interconnect service between their data centres — known as cloud regions — in Johannesburg...

