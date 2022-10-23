Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country.
After a flurry of recent announcements of global cloud giants arriving in South Africa, the race took a new turn this week when two of the major players announced they would team up.
Microsoft Azure and Oracle, respectively the second and fifth biggest cloud providers in the world, have launched an interconnect service between their data centres — known as cloud regions — in Johannesburg...
Global giants connect cloud regions in SA
Microsoft Azure and Oracle aim to make use of multiple clouds simpler
