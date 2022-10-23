Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country.
After Liz Truss’s resignation, companies from Aldi to Ryanair took to social media to poke fun at the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister, and the chaos that defined her time in office.
The low-cost carrier issued her a mock boarding pass to “anywhere”, while the discount grocer, on Twitter, made a comic reference to the Daily Star asking whether Truss would outlast a head of lettuce. She didn’t...
Businesses troll Liz Truss while bemoaning more UK upheaval
Political chaos has created a bewildering environment for companies weighing investment
