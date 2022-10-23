×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Businesses troll Liz Truss while bemoaning more UK upheaval

Political chaos has created a bewildering environment for companies weighing investment

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 07:17 Irina Anghel

After Liz Truss’s resignation, companies from Aldi to Ryanair took to social media to poke fun at the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister, and the chaos that defined her time in office.

The low-cost carrier issued her a mock boarding pass to “anywhere”, while the discount grocer, on Twitter, made a comic reference to the Daily Star asking whether Truss would outlast a head of lettuce. She didn’t...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.