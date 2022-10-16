Though the funding is unlikely to be withdrawn, greylisting will complicate its dispersal, says Intellidex chair.
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says neither Transnet nor the government understand 'catastrophic economic consequences' closures have on SA's economy.
Michelle du Toit, sales manager at Itec Integrate, has this advice for those seeking a career in such an industry
The next chapter in the story of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution has begun. This week saw the global launch of a vehicle that helps redefine the EV, and two separate studies that show a significant shift in sentiment towards the category in South Africa.
The Motor industry body Naamsa released figures showing that sales in the category of “new-energy vehicles” (NEVs), which includes EVs and hybrid vehicles that combine fuel with plug-in power, increased ten-fold to 2,689 units in the eight months to end August, compared with the same period last year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
South African drivers keen to join the EV revolution
Charging time becomes irrelevant, as car recharges itself
The next chapter in the story of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution has begun. This week saw the global launch of a vehicle that helps redefine the EV, and two separate studies that show a significant shift in sentiment towards the category in South Africa.
The Motor industry body Naamsa released figures showing that sales in the category of “new-energy vehicles” (NEVs), which includes EVs and hybrid vehicles that combine fuel with plug-in power, increased ten-fold to 2,689 units in the eight months to end August, compared with the same period last year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.