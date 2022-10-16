Though the funding is unlikely to be withdrawn, greylisting will complicate its dispersal, says Intellidex chair.
The biggest union at Transnet has hinted it will accept a 6% offer recommended by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) to end a week-long strike that has crippled rail and ports, costing the economy up to R8bn a day.
Vital medical supplies are also being held up in the ports, creating bottlenecks that pose a serious risk to patients. Business organisations are warning of shortages of petrol and basic goods should the strike persist, while Eskom says it could affect diesel storage...
Glimmer of hope in Transnet crisis
Satawu leaders say they will ask members to accept CCMA pay compromise
