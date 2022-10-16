×

Glimmer of hope in Transnet crisis

Satawu leaders say they will ask members to accept CCMA pay compromise

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 09:36 BOBBY JORDAN, CHRIS BARRON and MAX MATAVIRE

The biggest union at Transnet has hinted it will accept a 6% offer recommended by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) to end a week-long strike that has crippled rail and ports, costing the economy up to R8bn a day.

Vital medical supplies are also being held up in the ports, creating bottlenecks that pose a serious risk to patients.  Business organisations are warning of shortages of petrol and basic goods should the strike persist, while Eskom says it could affect diesel storage...

BL Premium

