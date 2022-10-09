Satawu says all 21,000 workers will down tools on Monday
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) is threatening to paralyse Transnet when all its 21,000 members down tools on Monday over a wage dispute at the state-owned transport and logistics group, unless a last-minute deal is struck.
The two major unions, Satawu and the United National Transport Union (Untu), have declared a dispute over salary increases, rejecting an initial 1.5% offer and a revised one of 4% to plunge Transnet into industrial action that could have serious repercussions for the economy...
We’ll paralyse Transnet, warns union
