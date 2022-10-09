Satawu says all 21,000 workers will down tools on Monday
Johann Ferreira, the CEO of Intercape, who won a court order last month giving transport minister Fikile Mbalula and his Eastern Cape counterpart 20 days to come up with a plan to end seven years of “terrorism” against his long-distance bus company by taxi associations, says the time has come for “everyone” to stand up against government nonperformance.
“The country is on fire and it’s time for industries, businesses and the people in the street to stand together to force the government to do something...
Newsmaker
We must all force the government to fight the mafias, says long-distance bus chief
Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira warns that the country ‘is on fire’
