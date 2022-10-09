×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Obituary

Mark Willcox: Sexwale’s brilliant but flawed dealmaker dies aged 52

We can be dollar billionaires, he told those in Mvelaphanda who tried to restrain him

BL Premium
09 October 2022 - 08:06 Chris Barron

Mark Willcox, who has died in Johannesburg of a heart attack at the age of 52, was the co-founder with Tokyo Sexwale of Mvelaphanda Holdings in 1998. 

He put together the BEE deals which turned it into an empowerment juggernaut and made Sexwale one of the richest people in SA. In the process Willcox had netted R300m for himself by 2004, when he was 34, becoming one of the biggest individual benefactors of BEE. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.