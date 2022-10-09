Satawu says all 21,000 workers will down tools on Monday
Mark Willcox, who has died in Johannesburg of a heart attack at the age of 52, was the co-founder with Tokyo Sexwale of Mvelaphanda Holdings in 1998.
He put together the BEE deals which turned it into an empowerment juggernaut and made Sexwale one of the richest people in SA. In the process Willcox had netted R300m for himself by 2004, when he was 34, becoming one of the biggest individual benefactors of BEE. ..
Obituary
Mark Willcox: Sexwale’s brilliant but flawed dealmaker dies aged 52
We can be dollar billionaires, he told those in Mvelaphanda who tried to restrain him
