Cell C goes aggressive with its MVNO portfolio

02 October 2022 - 07:29 Thabiso Mochiko

Cell C will aggressively grow its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) portfolio as it aims to significantly increase revenue contribution from that business following the completion of its debt restructuring programme. The debt, 75% of it in foreign currency, has weighed heavily on the country’s smallest mobile network operator.

The company has opened its platform to 27 companies including FNB, Standard Bank and Mr Price to provide data and voice packages to their customers. This week it announced that Capitec, the biggest bank by customer numbers at about 19-million, had joined its network. Cell C has been offering an MVNO option since 2006, with Virgin Mobile its first customer. The business has since shut down. ..

