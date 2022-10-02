×

Business

Bitcoin could be as bad for the planet as beef

BL Premium
02 October 2022 - 07:34 Bloomberg

Bitcoin mining’s climate impact is comparable to farming cattle or burning petrol when taken as a proportion of market value, according to researchers at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. 

Cryptocurrency mining is energy intensive because it requires highly specialised computers — and most of the electricity it consumes is generated by burning planet-warming fossil fuels. The climate-related economic damage caused by mining the popular digital token, bitcoin, exceeded its market value on 6.4% of the days it traded between 2016 and 2021,  the paper published this week in Scientific Reports found.  ..

