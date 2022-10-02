Domestic industry hit by after-effects of Covid restrictions, fuel delivery delays and price rises
Xolisile Khanyile warns 'dire' repercussions will be a major blow to investment
Kelvin Jonck is the CEO of Youknow Digital.
Bitcoin mining’s climate impact is comparable to farming cattle or burning petrol when taken as a proportion of market value, according to researchers at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Cryptocurrency mining is energy intensive because it requires highly specialised computers — and most of the electricity it consumes is generated by burning planet-warming fossil fuels. The climate-related economic damage caused by mining the popular digital token, bitcoin, exceeded its market value on 6.4% of the days it traded between 2016 and 2021, the paper published this week in Scientific Reports found. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Bitcoin could be as bad for the planet as beef
Bitcoin mining’s climate impact is comparable to farming cattle or burning petrol when taken as a proportion of market value, according to researchers at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Cryptocurrency mining is energy intensive because it requires highly specialised computers — and most of the electricity it consumes is generated by burning planet-warming fossil fuels. The climate-related economic damage caused by mining the popular digital token, bitcoin, exceeded its market value on 6.4% of the days it traded between 2016 and 2021, the paper published this week in Scientific Reports found. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.