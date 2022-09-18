Analysts hold out for reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, pointing to good efforts so far to comply with rules
Organised business and the hospitality sector in Durban are urging local government to swiftly and permanently fix sewerage infrastructure damaged by the April floods. They say the persistent opening and closing of beaches due to contamination could significantly harm tourism.
The latest closures of nearly 20 beaches over the past 10 days to two weeks affected a wide area, from the south of Durban to Westbrook on the north coast...
‘We cannot have Durban without beaches in December’
Stakeholders are concerned the continued closure of the city’s beaches will have a devastating impact on festive-season trade
