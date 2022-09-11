×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Vehicle supply shortages ‘will go into 2023’

The shortage of chips, parts and components is a major issue worldwide

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 10:04

JSE-listed Bidvest, which operates in a range of industries from facilities management to motoring, hygiene and healthcare, expects global supply chain shortages — particularly in the automotive sector — to continue into next year.

“If I had to say where do I think we are most sensitive to the supply chain across the group, it would be in the automotive division (Bidvest Automotive). We are in September ... and we are not seeing any normalisation so we are definitely taking the supply disruptions into 2023,” said Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa after the release of results for the year to June...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.