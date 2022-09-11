Labour minister Thulas Nxesi calls for tougher penalties for employers who hire unskilled foreigners at the expense of locals
Mikel Mabasa, CEO of NAAMSA, says unless we up our game, automakers and overseas markets will seek greener pastures.
Lonell Coetzee is an approach radar air traffic control instructor at Air Traffic & Navigation Services at OR Tambo International Airport.
JSE-listed Bidvest, which operates in a range of industries from facilities management to motoring, hygiene and healthcare, expects global supply chain shortages — particularly in the automotive sector — to continue into next year.
“If I had to say where do I think we are most sensitive to the supply chain across the group, it would be in the automotive division (Bidvest Automotive). We are in September ... and we are not seeing any normalisation so we are definitely taking the supply disruptions into 2023,” said Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa after the release of results for the year to June...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Vehicle supply shortages ‘will go into 2023’
The shortage of chips, parts and components is a major issue worldwide
JSE-listed Bidvest, which operates in a range of industries from facilities management to motoring, hygiene and healthcare, expects global supply chain shortages — particularly in the automotive sector — to continue into next year.
“If I had to say where do I think we are most sensitive to the supply chain across the group, it would be in the automotive division (Bidvest Automotive). We are in September ... and we are not seeing any normalisation so we are definitely taking the supply disruptions into 2023,” said Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa after the release of results for the year to June...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.