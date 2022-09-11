×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Obituary

Hercules Hefer: Afrikaner outsider who became doyen of SA accountancy

The Afrikaner outsider became the doyen of SA accountancy, which at the time was dominated by English speakers

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 08:52 Chris Barron

Hercules “Herc” Hefer, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 94, was a doyen of the accounting profession in the 1970s and 1980s when it went through its huge consolidation into “the big four” accounting firms of today, PwC, Deloitte, EY and KPMG. 

As chair of the industry's regulatory body and education committee, and board member of university commerce faculties, Hefer played a key role in making the SA audit profession one of the highest rated in the world...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.