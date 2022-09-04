SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
Government’s attempts to boss investment have kneecapped businesses, says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.
Seugnette van Wyngaard is head of 1st for Women Insurance.
Namibian offshore oil and gas discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell are of commercial quantities, likely in the billions of barrels, the southern African nation's mines and energy minister said on Friday.
Both companies announced earlier this year that they had made “significant” discoveries offshore Namibia, and are currently making assessments...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries likely in billions of barrels -minister
Namibian offshore oil and gas discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell are of commercial quantities, likely in the billions of barrels, the southern African nation's mines and energy minister said on Friday.
Both companies announced earlier this year that they had made “significant” discoveries offshore Namibia, and are currently making assessments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.