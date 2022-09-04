SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
Government’s attempts to boss investment have kneecapped businesses, says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.
Seugnette van Wyngaard is head of 1st for Women Insurance.
The risk of civil unrest has spiked across the globe as developed countries and emerging markets grapple with spiralling inflation and upheaval worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a report.
Of 198 countries tracked in the Civil Unrest Index, 101 showed mounting risk in the third quarter of 2022, according to research collected by intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft. That is the biggest increase since the ranking was developed in 2016. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Inflation and war are stoking global civil unrest, research shows
The risk of civil unrest has spiked across the globe as developed countries and emerging markets grapple with spiralling inflation and upheaval worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a report.
Of 198 countries tracked in the Civil Unrest Index, 101 showed mounting risk in the third quarter of 2022, according to research collected by intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft. That is the biggest increase since the ranking was developed in 2016. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.