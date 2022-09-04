SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
Impala Platinum (Implats), which operates platinum group metals (PGM) mines in SA, Zimbabwe and Canada, said its bid for majority control of JSE platinum junior Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is “time sensitive” and should be prioritised.
CEO Nico Muller said on Thursday the long-stop closing date for the transaction was at the end of September and the process had to be expedited...
Implats has ‘little appetite’ for extension of RBPlat deal
With the long-stop closing date looming, Implats wants the deal expedited
